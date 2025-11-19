Robertson remembers Liverpool teammate Jota after Scotland qualify for World Cup

Andy Robertson was "in bits" before Scotland beat Denmark 4-2 to qualify for the World Cup, saying he could not help thinking about former Liverpool teammate Diogo Jota and their shared dream of playing in football's biggest tournament.

Goals from Scott McTominay, Lawrence Shankland, Kieran Tierney and Kenny McLean on Tuesday secured Scotland's spot in next year's World Cup in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, which will be their first appearance in the tournament since 1998.

Jota, who died aged 28 in a car accident in July, did not play for Portugal in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar due to a calf injury and Robertson said the two had often spoken about one day competing in the tournament together.

"I've hid it well, but today I've been in bits," the Scotland captain told the BBC. "I know the age I'm at, this could be my last chance to go to the World Cup. I couldn't get my mate Diogo Jota out of my head today."

"We spoke so much about going to the World Cup because he missed the last one with Portugal and I did with Scotland. I know he'll be smiling over me today. I'm so glad it's ended up this way."

"This group of boys, this group of staff - it's the best group I've been involved in. The manager's speech before the game was unbelievable ... We were quite emotional. To do it for him, the staff and all our families, it'll go down as one of the greatest nights of my life."

Portugal also qualified for the 2026 World Cup on Sunday with a 9-1 drubbing of Armenia.