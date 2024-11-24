Robertson renews call for change to All Blacks overseas-based players ban

All Blacks coach Scott Robertson wants New Zealand Rugby to reconsider their ban on overseas-based players, speaking after his side's unimpressive win over Italy on Saturday which brought the curtain down on Sam Cane and TJ Perenara's test careers.

New Zealand wrapped up their autumn series with a victory, but they made hard work of a battling Italian side before running out 29-11 winners in Turin, a week after their narrow defeat to France.

The All Blacks' policy confines test eligibility to home-based players in an effort to protect its domestic competitions, but after losing this year's Rugby Championship to South Africa, Robertson fears losing further ground.

"We don't want to be a cycle behind or a couple of years behind," Robertson told New Zealand media.

"You cannot replace test experience, that's one thing I've learned. Hence why Sam Cane has been so valuable. That's the consistency that South Africa have at the moment."

Former captain Cane and scrumhalf Perenara were given their last caps against Italy before moving to club rugby in Japan, where Richie Mo'unga also plays and the flyhalf's final All Blacks appearance came in last year's World Cup final.

New Zealand lost that final to South Africa who previously had limited eligibility on overseas players, who needed to have earned at least 30 caps, but that rule was scrapped in 2018.

"Using South Africa as an example, they get the opportunity to use a lot of experienced players who are looked after and managed well into their thirties, they've got a great balance," Robertson said.

"They've got youth coming through, they've got great benches, and they've got big squads, they can have two really quality 15s."

Robertson had already said he would be open to selecting overseas players when he was appointed coach last year, but in December the governing body reaffirmed their position, saying they were happy with the current policy.

A new NZR board should be in place next month, and Robertson is sure to make another plea to change the rule.

"Professional rugby is always evolving. Let's keep an open mind and see what's next," Robertson said.

"I'll definitely be presenting."