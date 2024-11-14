Robinson elected chairman of World Rugby

:Australian Brett Robinson was elected chairman of World Rugby on Thursday after he defeated Abdelatif Benazzi by two votes in the second round of voting at the 2024 Interim meeting of Council in Dublin.

Robinson is the first permanent chairman of the global governing body from the southern hemisphere. He was chosen over Moroccan Benazzi, who played internationally for France, by 27 votes to 25. Italian Andrea Rinaldo was eliminated after the first round of voting.

The 54-year-old Robinson succeeds Bill Beaumont, who was at the helm for eight years. The Australian will serve a four-year term with the possibility of standing for re-election for a second term.

"It is an immense privilege and honour to have been elected World Rugby Chair by my Council colleagues today," Robinson said.

"During the course of the process, I have had many conversations with my colleagues around the world and am heartened by our shared ambition to continue to build on the strength of our game."

Robinson was elected after the 52 members of the World Rugby Council cast their votes. He was one vote ahead of Benazzi after the first round of voting.

The new chairman has promised the progressive evolution of global growth strategy, deepened collaboration across the game and continued prioritisation of player welfare.

"Today, I reiterate my commitment as chair to do so, to harness the abundant passion in our game and to lead for all, by creating the right culture to deliver commercial outcomes for a contemporary global sport, with the commitment to set a course and see it through," Robinson said.