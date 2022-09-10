Logo
Robinson five-for puts England on top at The Oval
Cricket - Third Test - England v South Africa - The Oval, London, Britain - September 10, 2022 England's Ollie Robinson celebrates with Ben Stokes after taking the wicket of South Africa's Marco Jansen Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Cricket - Third Test - England v South Africa - The Oval, London, Britain - September 10, 2022 England's Ollie Robinson walks off holding the ball after taking a five wicket haul in South Africa first innings Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
10 Sep 2022 10:07PM (Updated: 10 Sep 2022 10:07PM)
LONDON : Seamer Ollie Robinson took 5-49 as England skittled South Africa for 118 inside 37 overs in their first innings on day three of the third and final test at The Oval on Saturday.

South Africa had been put in to bat by the home side on Thursday morning, but no play was possible on day one due to rain, while the second day was cancelled as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

The test is now limited to three days with the series poised at 1-1, but England have given themselves a chance of victory, with Stuart Broad also impressing with 4-41 in a dominant bowling performance from the home side.

All-rounder Marco Jansen top scored for the tourists with 30 before he became Robinson’s fifth wicket, caught at first slip by Joe Root.

Source: Reuters

