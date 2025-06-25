Robinson overcomes embarrassing wardrobe malfunction to win Ostrava 400 hurdles

American Chris Robinson overcame an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction to win the 400 metres hurdles at the Ostrava Golden Spike meeting in the Czech Republic on Tuesday, breaking the tape in 48.05 seconds.

The 24-year-old had to adjust his shorts on multiple occasions after inadvertently exposing himself and he hit the final hurdle hard before rolling into a somersault after crossing the finish line.

He lay on the track grinning after finishing with his best time of the season, one tenth of a second off his personal best.

He crossed the line six hundredths of a second ahead of Brazilian Matheus Lima at the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold event, while Czech Vit Muller (48.41) was third.