Robinson returns to England's team for second South Africa test
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Ashes - Second Test - Australia v England - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, Australia - December 18, 2021 England's Ollie Robinson REUTERS/Morgan Sette

24 Aug 2022 06:37PM (Updated: 24 Aug 2022 06:37PM)
Fast bowler Ollie Robinson has returned to the England team in place of Matthew Potts for the second test against South Africa which will begin at Old Trafford on Thursday.

Robinson is the only change made by captain Ben Stokes, whose side lost the first test by an innings and 12 runs inside three days at Lord's.

The teams are due to play the third and final test at The Oval from Sept. 8.

England team to face South Africa: Zak Crawley, Alex Lees, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Ben Foakes, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach Ollie Robinson, James Anderson.

Source: Reuters

