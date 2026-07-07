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Rock-solid Fritz edges Bublik to reach quarter-final again
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Rock-solid Fritz edges Bublik to reach quarter-final again

Rock-solid Fritz edges Bublik to reach quarter-final again
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 6, 2026 Taylor Fritz of the U.S. in action during his fourth round match against Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Rock-solid Fritz edges Bublik to reach quarter-final again
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 6, 2026 Taylor Fritz of the U.S. celebrates after winning his fourth round match against Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Rock-solid Fritz edges Bublik to reach quarter-final again
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 6, 2026 Taylor Fritz of the U.S. shakes hands with Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik after winning his fourth round match REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Rock-solid Fritz edges Bublik to reach quarter-final again
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 6, 2026 Taylor Fritz of the U.S. and Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik in action during their fourth round match. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Rock-solid Fritz edges Bublik to reach quarter-final again
Jul 6, 2026; London, United Kingdom; Taylor Fritz (USA) hits a forehand against Alexander Bublik (KAZ) (not pictured) on day eight of The Championships Wimbledon 2026 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
07 Jul 2026 03:24AM
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LONDON, July 6 : Taylor Fritz tamed mercurial Kazakh Alexander Bublik to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the fourth time in five years on Monday as the American once again put himself in the mix to win a first Grand Slam title.

The rock-solid sixth seed dominated a first-set tiebreak after a battle of high-quality serving and was clinical at the key moments after that to win 7-6(1) 6-4 6-4 on Court One.

Fritz becomes the 10th American player to reach the quarter-finals on at least four occasions — a list containing the likes of Pete Sampras, Jimmy Connors and John McEnroe.

Unlike those illustrious compatriots, Fritz has yet to take the final step. His only appearance in a Grand Slam final ended in defeat at the 2024 U.S. Open to Jannik Sinner.

He will face either second seed Alexander Zverev or Jiri Lehecka in the last eight.

Source: Reuters
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