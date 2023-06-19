Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Rodgers returns to Celtic as manager on three-year contract
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Rodgers returns to Celtic as manager on three-year contract

Rodgers returns to Celtic as manager on three-year contract

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Leicester City - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - April 1, 2023 Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers before the match REUTERS/Tony Obrien/File Photo

19 Jun 2023 07:49PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Celtic have appointed Brendan Rodgers as manager on a three-year contract, the Scottish Premiership side said on Monday.

Rodgers, who was sacked by Leicester City last season, previously managed Celtic from 2016-2019, winning consecutive trebles - Scottish Premiership, Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup.

"I am really delighted to return to Celtic and I am hugely excited by this great opportunity," the 50-year-old told the club's website.

"We have enjoyed some great times at Celtic before and this will be my goal again, to deliver good football, ensure we have a team we all love to watch and ultimately bring more success to our fans."

Rodgers led Leicester to winning the FA Cup in 2020-21 for the first time in their history.

After finishing fifth in the Premier League on two occasions, Leicester struggled badly last season and parted ways with the Northern Irishman in April. They were eventually relegated to the second tier Championship.

Rodgers replaces Ange Postecoglou, who left the Scottish champions to take over as manager of Tottenham Hotspur.

John Kennedy, a former Celtic player and coach, will support Rodgers as the club's assistant manager, along with first-team coaches Stevie Woods, Gavin Strachan and Harry Kewell.

"We are delighted to welcome Brendan as our new manager. He is a football manager of real quality and experience, with an established track record of delivering success," Celtic's Chief Executive Michael Nicholson said.

"In the process we considered many potential candidates. In appointing Brendan, we are confident that we have identified the best candidate for Celtic."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.