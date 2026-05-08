Rodri doubtful for Brentford clash as Guardiola banks on home support

May 8 : Manchester City midfielder Rodri is in a race to be fit for Saturday's Premier League home clash with Brentford, as the hosts look to keep up the pressure on leaders Arsenal in the final weeks of the season.

Rodri suffered a groin injury when City beat Arsenal last month. With the Spanish midfielder sidelined, City beat Burnley to briefly lead the league, but Monday's draw at Everton left them five points below Arsenal with a game in hand.

"He (Rodri) still doesn't feel completely comfortable. He will be ready and fit and come back, we will see this afternoon or tomorrow," City manager Pep Guardiola told reporters on Friday.

Defenders Josko Gvardiol and Ruben Dias have also returned to training after long spells out with injuries.

"Last season (Gvardiol) was the important player for us and he played many games... happy he is back and hopefully he can help us in the final part of the season," Guardiola said.

Guardiola, who has led City to the title six times since he joined the club in 2016, is keen to make the most of their three home games as they hope for the leaders to slip up.

"It's been a long time since the last game with Arsenal. I love to play at home, what can I say. So hopefully (the fans) can come and put pressure on Arsenal, winning our games," the manager said.

City, unbeaten in the league since January, will hope to recapture the momentum they built up last month with back-to-back wins over Chelsea and Arsenal.

However, Brentford, who are a point below sixth-placed Bournemouth, have lost only one of their last eight league games as they look to qualify for a European competition for the first time.

"So good... clear what they do and difficult to challenge them," Guardiola said about Brentford.

"But yeah, (at the) same time, three games left, and Etihad, and go for it."