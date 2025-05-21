Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Logo

Sport

Rodri makes first appearance for Man City after eight months out
Sport

Rodri makes first appearance for Man City after eight months out

Rodri makes first appearance for Man City after eight months out

Jul 26, 2024; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Real Betis midfielder Rodri (17) kicks the ball against Liverpool defender Luke Chambers during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-USA TODAY Sports

21 May 2025 02:11AM (Updated: 21 May 2025 06:10AM)
MANCHESTER, England :Manchester City midfielder Rodri made a surprise return as a late substitute in their crucial 3-1 victory over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Tuesday after eight months out of action due to a knee ligament injury.

The return of the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner could be a big boost in City's push for a Champions League spot next season with one game remaining in what has been a very disappointing campaign for Pep Guardiola's team.

Spain international Rodri suffered the injury during City's 2-2 draw with Arsenal at Etihad Stadium in September.

He entered Tuesday's game at the Etihad in the 83rd minute to a standing ovation.

City climbed three places to third in the Premier League table with 68 points in their chase for a top-five finish and Champions League qualification. Newcastle United, Chelsea and Aston Villa all have 66 points.

City, who won the Premier League title four years in a row from 2021-24, finish the season on Sunday at Fulham. They will then play in the FIFA Club World Cup starting on June 14 in the United States.

Source: Reuters
