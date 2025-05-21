Rodri makes first appearance for Man City after eight months out

MANCHESTER, England :Manchester City midfielder Rodri made a surprise return as a late substitute in their crucial 3-1 victory over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Tuesday after eight months out of action due to a knee ligament injury.

The return of the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner could be a big boost in City's push for a Champions League spot next season with one game remaining in what has been a very disappointing campaign for Pep Guardiola's team.

Spain international Rodri suffered the injury during City's 2-2 draw with Arsenal at Etihad Stadium in September.

He entered Tuesday's game at the Etihad in the 83rd minute to a standing ovation.

City climbed three places to third in the Premier League table with 68 points in their chase for a top-five finish and Champions League qualification. Newcastle United, Chelsea and Aston Villa all have 66 points.

City, who won the Premier League title four years in a row from 2021-24, finish the season on Sunday at Fulham. They will then play in the FIFA Club World Cup starting on June 14 in the United States.