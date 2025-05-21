Rodri returns to Man City squad after eight months out

MANCHESTER, England :Manchester City midfielder Rodri made a surprise return to the squad to play Bournemouth in the Premier League on Tuesday after eight months out of action due to a knee ligament injury.

The return of the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner could be a big boost in City's push for a Champions League spot next season with two games remaining in what has been a very disappointing campaign for Pep Guardiola's team.

Spain international Rodri suffered the injury during City's 2-2 draw with Arsenal at Etihad Stadium in September.

City kick off against Bournemouth one spot out of Champions League qualification in sixth place in the table with 65 points, but with a game in hand on Newcastle United, Chelsea and Aston Villa who all have 66 points.

Captain Kevin De Bruyne was set to start against Bournemouth in his final game at the Etihad Stadium.

City, who won the Premier League title four years in a row from 2021-24, finish the season on Sunday at Fulham. They will play in the FIFA Club World Cup starting on June 14 in the United States.