Rodrigo leaves Leeds for Qatari club Al-Rayyan
Rodrigo leaves Leeds for Qatari club Al-Rayyan

14 Jul 2023 05:47AM (Updated: 14 Jul 2023 05:55AM)
Spanish forward Rodrigo Moreno has joined Qatar's Al-Rayyan from Leeds United, the Championship club said on Thursday.

The length of the contract and the transfer fee were not disclosed.

The 32-year-old, who arrived at Elland Road from Spanish side Valencia in 2020, emerged as their top scorer last season with 15 goals but was unable to prevent the club from being relegated from the Premier League to the second-tier Championship.

Leeds appointed Daniel Farke as their new manager on a four-year deal last week.

Source: Reuters

