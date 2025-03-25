Rodrigues re-elected to lead Brazilian FA until 2030

RIO DE JANEIRO : Ednaldo Rodrigues was elected to head the Brazilian football association (CBF) for a second term on Monday days after his main rival, football great Ronaldo, announced he would quit the race due to the lack of support from local federations.

Rodrigues used a loophole in the CBF statutes to bring the election forward a year from the scheduled date of March 2026, taking advantage of Ronaldo's abandoned leadership bid.

With all 67 representatives voting for him, it is the first time a CBF president has been elected unanimously.

"Today we celebrate the unparalleled unity that exists within Brazilian soccer today," Rodrigues told the CBF assembly on Monday.

"Our work is to clean the image of Brazilian soccer and I'm proud that we are on the right path. Today we are giving an example that things can be done with dialogue and cohesion and we have a great chance to show the world our strength as a host nation of 2027 Women's World Cup."

The poll reaffirmed Rodrigues' power as he earned all 141 votes available.

The electoral college is made up of the 27 regional federations, allocated three votes each, while the 20 top-flight Serie A clubs are given two votes each and the 20 second-tier Serie B sides, one vote each.

The system was heavily criticised by Ronaldo.

"It's no coincidence that there has never been a CBF election with more than one candidate," Ronaldo told Brazilian podcast Charla at the weekend.

"My life is football, I felt a duty to try to improve Brazilian football with what I had to offer. I knew it was difficult, but I didn't realise it was impossible. The system doesn't really let anyone in."

Rodrigues' new mandate will only take effect from April 2026.