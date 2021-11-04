Rodriguez returns to Colombia squad for first time in a year

Colombia recalled James Rodriguez to the squad for the first time in a year as they prepare to face Brazil and Paraguay in World Cup qualifiers.

The 30-year-old playmaker, who was the top scorer at the 2014 World Cup and is currently playing with Qatari side Al-Rayyan SC, has missed 15 internationals since being dropped last November after Colombia were hammered 6-1 by Ecuador.

Colombia play Brazil in Sao Paulo on Nov. 11 and then host Paraguay five days later.

They are fourth in South America's 10-team qualifying table for Qatar 2022, with the top four qualifying automatically and the fifth-placed side going into an inter-regional playoff.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie in London; Editing by Peter Rutherford)