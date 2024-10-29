Roff convinced building Wallabies will be competitive against Lions

SYDNEY : World Cup-winning winger Joe Roff, who played an instrumental role in Australia's series win over the British and Irish Lions in 2001, is convinced the Wallabies will be competitive when the tourists return next July.

Australia, knocked out of the World Cup in the pool stage last year, are ranked 10th in the world as they head off on their end-of-season tour this week, a far cry from the world champions who came from a test down to beat the Lions 23 years ago.

Roff, who triggered the 2001 comeback with two tries in the second test and is now president of Rugby Australia, said he could already see the impact of Joe Schmidt's work with the team despite the loss of five of their six Rugby Championship tests.

"You cannot forget that the Rugby Championship was against three of the four semi-finalists at the Rugby World Cup. We were playing against the top teams in the world," he told Reuters at the launch of the Wallabies kit for the Lions series on Tuesday.

"I think the fact that there was a very distinct disappointment that we didn't get more wins is a show of the strength of character that's building within this team.

"We can see the players playing for each other. We can see the small disciplines starting to have an impact. We can see the talent of the players starting to provide opportunities."

An 86-test outside back, Roff is also keen to see Australia's new recruit from rugby league, Joseph Suaalii, on the pitch in a green and gold shirt as early as possible on the tour of Europe in November.

"I'm very excited," Roff said. "This isn't club rugby where you put someone through the grades because they have to earn their keep.

"He's an exceptional talent and brings size, aerial ability, the ability to bend the line and break the line - a whole lot of skills that will only benefit the shape of the team."

Suaalii, who is likely to play in the centres or outside backs, got plenty of attention on Tuesday as he turned out in the Wallabies kit for the first time.

"I think ever since you're a young kid, you kind of dream of putting on a Wallabies shirt, it's kind of surreal," he told reporters.

"To put it on for the first time it's pretty cool, I had to get a mirror and have a look at myself, it's a kind of a pinch-me moment."

The Lions series shirt, made by ASICS, features artwork by indigenous Wallabies winger Dylan Pietsch, who has incorporated Aboriginal themes of connection and respect in the design.

"When I started out my artwork, being on the Wallabies jersey was one of the biggest things that I wanted to do, it's a really special moment for me and my family," Pietsch said.

"Wearing the Wallabies gold is really special, and hopefully, still hopefully, to be able to be involved in the Lions tour would be even more special."