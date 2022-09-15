Logo
Federer to retire from the sport after next week's Laver Cup
Switzerland's Roger Federer is seen during centre court centenary celebrations in Wimbledon All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain on Jul 3, 2022. (File photo: Reuters/Hannah Mckay)

15 Sep 2022 09:26PM (Updated: 15 Sep 2022 09:40PM)
Swiss tennis great Roger Federer announced his retirement from the sport on Thursday (Sep 15), saying next week's Laver Cup will be his final ATP tournament.

"As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries. I've worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body's capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been dear. I am 41 years old", Federer said on Instagram.

"I have played more than 1,500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognise when it is time to end my competitive career.

"The Laver Cup next week in London will be my final ATP event. I will play more tennis in the future, of course, but just not in Grand Slams or on the tour."

Source: Reuters/st

