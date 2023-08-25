Rogers wins women's hammer to secure double gold for Canada in the event

BUDAPEST : Camryn Rogers won the women's hammer throw on Thursday to secure a shock double gold for Canada after Ethan Katzberg had claimed a surprise title in the men's event.

Rogers, silver medallist last year in Eugene, went one better in Budapest, winning with a throw of 77.22 metres.

Americans won silver and bronze with Janee Kassanavoid throwing 76.36 for second and team mate DeAnna Price taking third with 75.41.

The 24-year-old Rogers, who won the Commonwealth Games title last year for her first major international win, claimed victory with her opening throw.