Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Rogic withdraws from Australia squad for World Cup playoff
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Rogic withdraws from Australia squad for World Cup playoff

Rogic withdraws from Australia squad for World Cup playoff

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Scottish Premiership - Celtic v Rangers - Celtic Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - May 1, 2022 Celtic's Tom Rogic in action with Rangers' Calvin Bassey Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

31 May 2022 07:22AM (Updated: 31 May 2022 07:22AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SYDNEY : Australia suffered a heavy blow to their hopes of reaching the World Cup finals when Tom Rogic withdrew from the squad for next week's Asia qualifying playoff against the United Arab Emirates in Doha.

The attacking midfielder, who would almost certainly have started the match after a successful season with Scottish champions Celtic, cited personal reasons for his withdrawal from the June 7 match.

No replacement will be added to the squad, which is already in Doha preparing for the game, and coach Graham Arnold said Rogic's withdrawal was "unfortunate".

"My focus must now be on the players we have here in Qatar," he added in a Football Australia statement.

"We have selected an extended squad of quality players and I believe that we will achieve something special for Australia over the next two weeks."

The winners of the match will take on Peru in an intercontinental playoff in the Qatari capital six days later for a spot in the finals.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us