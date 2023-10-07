Logo
Sport

Roglic signs with Bora–Hansgrohe following Jumbo–Visma exit
Roglic signs with Bora–Hansgrohe following Jumbo–Visma exit

Cycling - Giro d'Italia - Stage 21 - Rome to Rome - Italy - May 28, 2023 Jumbo – Visma's Primoz Roglic celebrates on the podium with the trophy after winning the Giro d'Italia REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini/File Photo

07 Oct 2023 02:29PM (Updated: 07 Oct 2023 03:14PM)
(Corrects to fix spelling in headline to 'signs')

:Primoz Roglic will join Bora–Hansgrohe from the next season, the German team announced on Friday, after the Tokyo 2020 Olympic time trial champion confirmed his departure from Jumbo–Visma last week.

The 33-year-old Slovenian had been with Jumbo–Visma since 2016, winning three consecutive editions of the Vuelta a Espana as well as this year's Giro d'Italia.

"I am looking forward to this step, even though a team change is kind of like new territory for me. The good memories of when we met years ago made the talks easy," he said in a statement.

"But the decisive factor was that the team is really motivated to work with me, and that we hold the same ideas."

Source: Reuters

