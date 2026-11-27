Nov 27 : Rohit Sharma will captain Mumbai Indians in the 2027 Indian Premier League season after the five-times champions traded former skipper Hardik Pandya to Punjab Kings, the franchise said on Friday.

Sharma last captained Mumbai in 2023, when they reached the playoffs before losing to Gujarat Titans in Qualifier two. He is back at the helm following Pandya's move in exchange for India left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh earlier this month.

“I am ready for the 20th season, to the challenges ahead, and to giving our Paltan (fans) plenty of moments to celebrate. The focus will be on playing our brand of cricket, competing together and enjoying the game,” Sharma said in a statement.

The 39-year-old first took charge midway through the 2013 season, replacing Ricky Ponting, and led Mumbai to five IPL titles - one of only two captains to win the tournament five times alongside Chennai Super Kings' Mahendra Singh Dhoni.