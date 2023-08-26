Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Rojas claims fourth straight world triple jump title with last attempt
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Rojas claims fourth straight world triple jump title with last attempt

Rojas claims fourth straight world triple jump title with last attempt

Athletics - World Athletics Championship - Women's Triple Jump Final - National Athletics Centre, Budapest, Hungary - August 25, 2023 Venezuela's Yulimar Rojas celebrates after winning gold in the women's triple jump final REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

26 Aug 2023 03:24AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BUDAPEST : Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela soared to her fourth consecutive world triple jump title on Friday, securing victory on her sixth and last jump to narrowly avoid disaster.

The world record holder and Olympic champion - unbeaten in more than two years - only sneaked into the final round of eight jumpers in last place before summoning a magical 15.08 metres on her final attempt to overtake Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk of Ukraine.

Bekh-Romanchuk, silver medallist in the long jump at the 2019 worlds, had to settle for another silver with 15.00. Leyanis Perez Hernandez of Cuba won the bronze with 14.96.

Rojas, whose world record is a massive 15.74m, was eighth with just 14.33m and three fouls through five jumps, throwing her hand up in frustration with each failed attempt.

After flying past the 15m mark in the pit, she squeezed her eyes shut hopefully before the winning distance was posted.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.