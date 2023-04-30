Roma and Milan share spoils with late goals in top-four battle

ROME : AS Roma and AC Milan shared the points in a 1-1 draw at Stadio Olimpico on Saturday after a stoppage-time goal by visiting winger Alexis Saelemaekers cancelled out a Tammy Abraham strike three minutes earlier as the Serie A top-four race intensifies.

Milan remain fourth in the standings, level on 57 points with Roma in fifth, with both sides two points behind third-placed Juventus who travel to Bologna on Sunday.

Roma coach Jose Mourinho was forced to make an early change to his already depleted side when defender Marash Kumbulla clashed inside the box with Milan forward Olivier Giroud.

Milan started cautiously in a game that was frequently interrupted by fouls bringing yellow cards but their attacks increased in number and speed as the first half wore on and Stefano Pioli's men pushed Roma further into their own half.

The actionh intensified after the break but, despite chances for both sides, it looked like the game was heading for a draw.

Roma striker Abraham then put the hosts ahead in the third minute of stoppage time with a low shot into the left corner sparking premature celebrations from the home fans before Saelemaekers equalised from a Rafael Leao cross into the box.