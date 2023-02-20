Logo
Sport

Roma boost top-four hopes with 1-0 win against Verona
Sport

Roma boost top-four hopes with 1-0 win against Verona

Roma boost top-four hopes with 1-0 win against Verona
Soccer Football - Serie A - AS Roma v Hellas Verona - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - February 19, 2023 AS Roma's Andrea Belotti in action with Hellas Verona's Isak Hien REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
Roma boost top-four hopes with 1-0 win against Verona
Soccer Football - Serie A - AS Roma v Hellas Verona - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - February 19, 2023 AS Roma's Ola Solbakken celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
Roma boost top-four hopes with 1-0 win against Verona
Soccer Football - Serie A - AS Roma v Hellas Verona - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - February 19, 2023 AS Roma's Ola Solbakken in action with Hellas Verona's Pawel Dawidowicz REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
Roma boost top-four hopes with 1-0 win against Verona
Soccer Football - Serie A - AS Roma v Hellas Verona - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - February 19, 2023 AS Roma's Rick Karsdorp in action with Hellas Verona's Josh Doig REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
20 Feb 2023 05:55AM (Updated: 20 Feb 2023 06:15AM)
ROME: AS Roma continued the push for a top-four finish with a 1-0 home win over Hellas Verona in Serie A on Sunday (Feb 19), lifting spirits ahead of their Europa League tie with RB Salzburg next week.

Roma, who were without injured forward Paulo Dybala, took the lead just before halftime through winger Ola Solbakken.

The Norway international was quicker than Verona's defence and lashed the ball into the bottom corner for his first Roma goal since joining from Bodo/Glimt in November.

Roma moved up to third on 44 points, level with fourth-placed AC Milan and three points behind Inter Milan in second.

They next travel to bottom side Cremonese on Feb. 28 after they host Salzburg in the Europa League second leg on Thursday, hoping to reverse a 1-0 loss in the away fixture.

Verona, who are in 18th place and two points from the safety zone, next host Fiorentina on Feb 27.

Source: Reuters

