Roma boss Mourinho charged with abusing match official - UEFA
Roma boss Mourinho charged with abusing match official - UEFA

Soccer Football - Europa League - Final - Sevilla v AS Roma - Puskas Arena, Budapest, Hungary - June 1, 2023 AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho takes off his runners-up medal REUTERS/John Sibley

02 Jun 2023 09:57PM
Jose Mourinho has been charged with using abusive language against a match official, governing body UEFA said on Friday after the Portuguese manager was filmed shouting at officials following AS Roma's loss to Sevilla in the Europa League final.

Mourinho was critical of the refereeing after the game, saying, "It was an intense, masculine, vibrant game with a referee who seemed Spanish. It was yellow, yellow, yellow all the time."

Following the match, referee Anthony Taylor and his family were harassed by Roma fans at Budapest Airport.

Source: Reuters

