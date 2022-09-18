Logo
AS Roma defender Karsdorp to undergo knee surgery
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Serie A - AC Milan v AS Roma - San Siro, Milan, Italy - January 6, 2022 AS Roma's Rick Karsdorp reacts after being sent off REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo

18 Sep 2022 02:35AM (Updated: 18 Sep 2022 02:35AM)
AS Roma defender Rick Karsdorp will have to undergo surgery after sustaining a torn meniscus, the Serie A club said on Saturday, with Italian media reporting the Dutchman could be out of action for 30-45 days.

The 27-year-old, who has made four appearances in Serie A and one in the Europa League this season, picked up the injury during Thursday's 3-0 home win over HJK Helsinki in the group stage of the second-tier European club tournament.

"Medical examinations have confirmed that defender Rick Karsdorp has suffered a tear to the meniscus of his left knee," Roma said https://www.asroma.com/en/news/2022/9/medical-update-rick-karsdorp in a statement.

Roma are 5th in the table on 13 points and host 2nd-placed Atalanta on Sunday.

Source: Reuters

