Europa League knockout phase playoff draw
Soccer Football - Europa League - Knockout Phase Playoff Draw - UEFA Headquarters, Switzerland - January 31, 2025 General view of the Europa League trophy as the completed draw is seen on the big screen REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Soccer Football - Europa League - Knockout Phase Playoff Draw - UEFA Headquarters, Switzerland - January 31, 2025 General view of the Europa League logo before the draw REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Soccer Football - Europa League - Knockout Phase Playoff Draw - UEFA Headquarters, Switzerland - January 31, 2025 General view of the Europa League trophy before the draw REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Soccer Football - Europa League - Knockout Phase Playoff Draw - UEFA Headquarters, Switzerland - January 31, 2025 General view of the completed draw REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
31 Jan 2025 08:32PM
NYON : The following is the draw for the Europa League knockout phase playoffs.

The top eight sides automatically qualified for the last 16 while the teams that finished ninth to 24th will compete in a two-legged playoff:

FC Twente v Bodo/Glimt

Union SG v Ajax Amsterdam

AZ Alkmaar v Galatasaray

Ferencvaros v Viktoria Plzen

Fenerbahce v Anderlecht

PAOK v Steaua Bucharest

Midtjylland v Real Sociedad

Porto v AS Roma

*Team mentioned second plays second leg at home

DATES

Playoff first leg: Feb. 13

Playoff second leg: Feb. 20

Last 16 draw: Feb. 21

Source: Reuters

