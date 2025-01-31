Europa League knockout phase playoff draw

NYON : The following is the draw for the Europa League knockout phase playoffs.

The top eight sides automatically qualified for the last 16 while the teams that finished ninth to 24th will compete in a two-legged playoff:

FC Twente v Bodo/Glimt

Union SG v Ajax Amsterdam

AZ Alkmaar v Galatasaray

Ferencvaros v Viktoria Plzen

Fenerbahce v Anderlecht

PAOK v Steaua Bucharest

Midtjylland v Real Sociedad

Porto v AS Roma

*Team mentioned second plays second leg at home

DATES

Playoff first leg: Feb. 13

Playoff second leg: Feb. 20

Last 16 draw: Feb. 21