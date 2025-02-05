Roma, Frankfurt hit by sanctions for fans' behaviour

Serie A side AS Roma and Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt have been sanctioned for the behaviour of their supporters in a Europa League clash last month, European football's governing body UEFA said on Friday.

Roma secured their place in the tournament's playoffs with a 2-0 home win over Frankfurt, while the visitors still secured a top-eight position despite the loss.

During halftime, there was trouble in the stands with fireworks set off and supporters clashing, but stewards and police got the situation under control, allowing the match to restart without delay.

Frankfurt were fined 20,000 euros ($20,826) for the lighting and throwing of fireworks and crowd disturbances, as well as a further 5,000 euros for acts of damage to the stadium.

Roma were fined 30,000 euros and UEFA ordered the partial closure of their stadium during the next UEFA club competition match they host.

Dutch club FC Twente also received a 35,000-euro fine and a partial closure of their stadium for crowd disturbances during their 1-0 win over Turkey's Besiktas.

($1 = 0.9603 euros)