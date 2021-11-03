Logo
AS Roma handed suspended stadium closure for racist chants
Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates a goal against AS Roma. (Photo: REUTERS/Alberto Lingria)

03 Nov 2021 07:59PM (Updated: 03 Nov 2021 08:10PM)
ROME: AS Roma say they are taking a zero tolerance attitude towards racism after their fans racially abused AC Milan players during a Serie A game, resulting in the club being handed a suspended closure of a section of the Stadio Olimpico.

Lega Serie A issued a statement on Tuesday (Nov 2) saying that discriminatory and racist chants were aimed at Milan players Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Franck Kessie during Sunday’s 2-1 victory for the Rossoneri in Rome.

The Curva Sud section, home to the club’s hard-line ‘Ultras’ groups, was guilty of hosting those targeting the duo with abuse, and the league issued a one-year suspended sentence of closing the stand for one game.

"There is zero tolerance of racism in any form at AS Roma," the Serie A club said in a statement.

"For many years the club has been deeply committed to tackling racism and all forms of discrimination. As an organisation we continue to do everything possible to advance positive change."

Source: Reuters

