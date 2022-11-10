Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Roma held to drab 1-1 draw at Sassuolo
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Roma held to drab 1-1 draw at Sassuolo

10 Nov 2022 04:27AM (Updated: 10 Nov 2022 04:27AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

AS Roma and Sassuolo played out a dull 1-1 draw in Serie A on Wednesday, as Tammy Abraham's late goal for the visitors was cancelled by Sassuolo's Andrea Pinamonti.

Eldor Shomurodov was close to giving Roma the lead after 32 minutes, but his shot was saved by Sassuolo keeper Andrea Consigli.

The sides were locked at 0-0 at the interval and failed to create many clear chances in the second half until substitute Abraham headed in Gianluca Mancini's cross in the 80th minute.

Sassuolo hit back five minutes later when Pinamonti flicked in Armand Lauriente's assist from close range.

Roma are fifth in the standings on 26 points with Inter Milan playing Bologna later on Wednesday. Sassuolo are 13th.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.