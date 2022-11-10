Roma held to drab 1-1 draw at Sassuolo

AS Roma and Sassuolo played out a dull 1-1 draw in Serie A on Wednesday, as Tammy Abraham's late goal for the visitors was cancelled by Sassuolo's Andrea Pinamonti.

Eldor Shomurodov was close to giving Roma the lead after 32 minutes, but his shot was saved by Sassuolo keeper Andrea Consigli.

The sides were locked at 0-0 at the interval and failed to create many clear chances in the second half until substitute Abraham headed in Gianluca Mancini's cross in the 80th minute.

Sassuolo hit back five minutes later when Pinamonti flicked in Armand Lauriente's assist from close range.

Roma are fifth in the standings on 26 points with Inter Milan playing Bologna later on Wednesday. Sassuolo are 13th.