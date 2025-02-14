Logo
Roma held at Porto, Galatasaray thrashed 4-1 at Alkmaar
Soccer Football - Europa League - Knockout Phase Playoff - First Leg - FC Porto v AS Roma - Estadio do Dragao, Porto, Portugal - February 13, 2025 FC Porto's Francisco Moura celebrates scoring their first goal
Soccer Football - Europa League - Knockout Phase Playoff - First Leg - FC Porto v AS Roma - Estadio do Dragao, Porto, Portugal - February 13, 2025 FC Porto's Francisco Moura celebrates scoring their first goal with FC Porto's Otavio
Soccer Football - Europa League - Knockout Phase Playoff - First Leg - AZ Alkmaar v Galatasaray - AFAS Stadion, Alkmaar, Netherlands - February 13, 2025 AZ Alkmaar's Jordy Clasie celebrates scoring their third goal
Soccer Football - Europa League - Knockout Phase Playoff - First Leg - AZ Alkmaar v Galatasaray - AFAS Stadion, Alkmaar, Netherlands - February 13, 2025 AZ Alkmaar's Ernest Poku in action with Galatasaray's Baris Alper Yilmaz
14 Feb 2025 06:19AM
PORTO, Portugal : Francisco Moura's second-half strike earned hosts Porto a 1-1 draw against 10-man AS Roma in the first leg of their Europa League knockout round playoff on Thursday as Turkish champions Galatasaray lost 4-1 at AZ Alkmaar.

Zeki Celik put Roma ahead in the dying seconds of the first half before Moura equalised when his shot deflected off a defender past goalkeeper Mile Svilar in the 67th minute.

Claudio Ranieri's Roma were dealt a further blow five minutes later when they were left with 10 men as Bryan Cristante was handed a second yellow card.

Ten-man Galatasaray suffered a 4-1 defeat at Dutch side Alkmaar, Twente Enschede of the Netherlands earned a last-gasp 2-1 home win over Bodo/Glimt and Romania's Steaua Bucharest fought back to beat Greek champions PAOK 2-1.

Earlier in the day, Turkey's Fenerbahce claimed a resounding 3-0 home win over Belgian side Anderlecht, while Ajax Amsterdam, Real Sociedad and Ferencvaros also secured first-leg leads.

Source: Reuters
