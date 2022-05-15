Roma miss two penalties in draw with relegated Venezia

:AS Roma drew 1-1 with relegated Venezia in their last home Serie A match of the season on Saturday after their captain Lorenzo Pellegrini failed to convert two penalties.

Roma remain sixth in the standings in the Europa Conference League qualifying position on 60 points from 37 games, only one point ahead of Fiorentina and Atalanta who both have a match in hand.

Venezia had nothing to lose but did not want to leave the top flight league without a fight. Forward David Okereke opened the scoring for them in the first minute, heading in a cross from midfielder Mattia Aramu.

Roma were handed the chance to level after Venezia midfielder Sofian Kiyine was penalised but Pellegrini sent his penalty against the woodwork in the 19th minute.

Kiyine, loaned from Roma local rivals Lazio, was then sent off in the 32nd minute for pushing Pellegrini on the side and kicking out at him.

Pellegrini had an opportunity to make amends in the 56th minute but his spot-kick this time hit the top of the crossbar.

Roma striker Eldor Shomurodov grabbed the equaliser when he smashed the ball home from a rebound in the 76th minute.

He had previously found Pellegrini with a brilliant back heeled pass but his team mate's shot was saved by keeper Niki Maenpaa.

Roma will face Dutch side Feyenoord in the Europa Conference League final on May 25 after their last league game of the season at 10th-placed Torino next week.

"Winning a competition would be something we deserve not only for us but also for the supporters who are always behind us," Roma manager Jose Mourinho told Italian Sky Sport.

"The family is always there when we win but everything is different when things do not go in the right direction: we gave everything, we should have crushed it.

"I want to give a hug to Venezia and all of their people, I hope they will return to Serie A already next season."