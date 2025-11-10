Roma move top with 2-0 win over Udinese

ROME :AS Roma went top of Serie A with a 2-0 home win over Udinese on Sunday, thanks to goals from Lorenzo Pellegrini and Zeki Celik.

The capital club now sit alone at the summit on 24 points. AC Milan and Napoli are two points adrift, while Inter Milan are fourth on 21 and will play later on Sunday with the chance to draw level with Roma.

After a mostly even contest, Roma gained the advantage three minutes before the break when Udinese’s Hassane Kamara handled the ball inside the box, allowing Pellegrini to convert from the spot.

Celik doubled the hosts’ lead in the 61st minute. Having first played Gianluca Mancini into space inside the box, Celik received the return pass and finished calmly.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Udinese pushed to find a way back into the match, with Vakoun Bayo rising to meet a cross with a firm header that forced Roma goalkeeper Mile Svilar to stretch and tip it away with his fingertips.

Just before fulltime, Arthur Atta went close to reducing the deficit, but his strike rattled the woodwork and bounced out.