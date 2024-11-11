Roma sack coach Juric after four losses in last five league games

AS Roma have sacked coach Ivan Juric, the Serie A club said on Sunday, as the Croatian became the capital side's second coach to be fired this season.

Roma lost 3-2 at home against Bologna on Sunday, their fourth loss in the last five league games, leaving them 12th in the standings.

"We would like to thank Ivan Juric for his hard work these past weeks," Roma said in a statement.

"He handled a difficult environment with the utmost professionalism, and for that we are grateful ... The search for a new head coach has already begun and an announcement will be made in the coming days."

Roma appointed Juric in September, after sacking Daniele De Rossi, to become their third coach in the span of eight months.

Juric, formerly coach at Torino, Hellas Verona and Genoa, started off with consecutive home wins against Udinese and Venezia in the league, either side of a 1-1 draw against Athletic Bilbao in the Europa League.

His good run, however, ended there and Roma won only once in their next six league games.