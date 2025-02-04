Logo
Sport

AS Roma sign Danish defender Nelsson on loan from Galatasaray
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Europa League - Play-Off - First Leg - Galatasaray v Sparta Prague - RAMS Park, Istanbul, Turkey - February 15, 2024 Galatasaray's Victor Nelsson during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Murad Sezer/File Photo

04 Feb 2025 05:39PM
GDANSK : AS Roma have signed 26-year-old Danish centre-back Victor Nelsson from Galatasaray on loan for a temporary transfer fee of 500,000 euros ($517,000), with a purchase option, the Turkish Super Lig club said on Tuesday.

If the permanent option is exercised, AS Roma will pay 10 million euros, with up to 2 million euros in a conditional bonus, Galatasaray added

Galatasaray said it extended Nelsson's contract until the end of the 2026-2027 season and agreed on his loan to Roma with a purchase option until the end of this season

($1 = 0.9667 euros)

Source: Reuters

