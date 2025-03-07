Roma snatch late victory over Bilbao, nine-man Lazio win at Plzen

ROME : A stoppage-time goal earned AS Roma a 2-1 home win over Athletic Bilbao in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie on Thursday as Lazio snatched a late 2-1 win at Viktoria Plzen, despite finishing the game with nine men.

Bodo/Glimt took a major step towards the quarter-finals with a 3-0 win over Olympiacos and Eintracht Frankfurt secured a 2-1 win at Ajax Amsterdam.

Roma wasted two decent chances to take a first-half lead. Artem Dovbyk found a way past the Bilbao defence and into the area but lost his footing as he went to strike the ball and Paulo Dybala thundered a shot off the crossbar.

Bilbao took the lead five minutes after the break when Inaki Williams headed in from close range, but Roma were soon level when Angelino's shot went in off the post after a cut-back from Zeki Celik.

Bilbao went down to 10 men five minutes from time after Yeray Alvarez received a second booking, and Roma snatched the late winner when Eldor Shomurodov netted with a shot on the turn.

Plzen fell behind to Lazio after 18 minutes from an Alessio Romagnoli header but the Czech side drew level after the break when the unmarked Rafiu Durosinmi headed home from close range.

Lazio had Nicolo Rovella sent off and Samuel Gigot also saw red in added time, but Gustav Isaksen curled a shot into the top corner in the 98th minute to give the Italian side victory.

Bodo/Glimt were in front after 13 minutes thanks to a Konstantinos Tzolakis own goal, the Olympiacos keeper knocking Jostein Gundersen's header into his own net after the ball bounced down off the crossbar.

The hosts doubled their lead on the stroke of halftime when Kasper Hoegh tapped in Ole Blomberg's cross and Hoegh was on target after the break with another close-range finish.

The Norwegian side will fancy their chances of advancing when they head to Greece with a three-goal cushion over last season's Conference League winners.

Ajax went ahead in the 10th minute through a Brian Brobbey header but Frankfurt levelled when Hugo Larsson netted with a powerful strike from distance which took a slight deflection off Brobbey.

Frankfurt grabbed the winner 20 minutes from time, Ellyes Skhiri finishing off a pass from Ansgar Knauff.

Earlier, Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw at Real Sociedad after going ahead through Joshua Zirkzee 12 minutes after the break but the hosts equalised with a penalty converted by Mikel Oyarzabal 20 minutes from time.

Tottenham Hotspur lost 1-0 at AZ Alkmaar, with Lucas Bergvall scoring an own goal, while Rangers won 3-1 at Fenerbahce thanks to a double from Vaclav Cerny.

Olympique Lyonnais secured a 3-1 victory at Romanian side Steaua Bucharest, Malick Fofana netting twice in the final four minutes.