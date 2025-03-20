Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Roma suffer Dybala blow with forward sidelined due to surgery
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Roma suffer Dybala blow with forward sidelined due to surgery

Roma suffer Dybala blow with forward sidelined due to surgery

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Europa League - Round of 16 - First Leg - AS Roma v Athletic Bilbao - Stadion Olimpico, Rome, Italy - March 6, 2025 AS Roma's Paulo Dybala reacts REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane/File Photo

20 Mar 2025 09:13PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

AS Roma forward Paulo Dybala will potentially miss the rest of the season after the Serie A club said on Thursday that the 31-year-old would undergo surgery on his thigh.

Dybala has eight goals and four assists in all competitions this season and last played in a 1-0 win against Cagliari last weekend.

"Paulo Dybala will undergo surgery in the coming days following an injury to his left semitendinosus tendon," Roma said in a statement.

"The player and the club have mutually agreed that this is the best course of action for an optimal recovery."

Although Roma did not give a timeline for his return, surgery on the semitendinosus tendon usually requires at least three months of recovery.

Roma have been resurgent in Serie A since the arrival of Claudio Ranieri as manager in November, moving up from 12th to seventh in the league as they seek a return to European competition once again next season.

They sit three points behind fifth-placed Juventus and four off fourth-placed Bologna.

They next travel to Lecce on March 29, after the international break.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement