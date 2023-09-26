Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Romania and Georgia forced into squad changes at World Cup
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Romania and Georgia forced into squad changes at World Cup

Romania and Georgia forced into squad changes at World Cup

FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Romania Training - Matmut Atlantique, Bordeaux, France - September 8, 2023 Romania head coach Eugen Apjok during training REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo

26 Sep 2023 07:53PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Romania have been forced into three backline changes to their Rugby World Cup squad as injuries pile up following heavy defeats by Ireland and South Africa in Pool B.

Romania coach Eugen Apjok had lost three players from his original squad before the tournament and officials confirmed on Tuesday they will be without utility back Gabriel Pop (rib muscle) and centres Taylor Gontineac and Hinckley Vaovasa, both with shoulder injuries.

Luca Nichitean, Mihai Graure and Alexandru Bucur joined the squad ahead of their meeting with Scotland in Lille on Saturday.

Romania have disappointed in the competition, conceding 158 points and scoring eight.

Injured Georgia back rower Beka Gorgadze has been replaced by Otari Giorgadze. They still have an outside chance of making the quarter-finals and play Fiji on Saturday.

They need to win that game and beat Wales on Oct. 7 to have a chance of a knockout place.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.