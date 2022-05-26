Logo
Romanian Begu let off with warning after bouncing racket into crowd
FILE PHOTO: Mar 24, 2022; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Irina-Camelia Begu (ROU) hits a backhand against Aryna Sabalenka (not pictured) in a second round women's singles match in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

26 May 2022 10:36PM (Updated: 26 May 2022 10:36PM)
PARIS : Romanian Irina-Camelia Begu was lucky to escape a default for bouncing her racket into the crowd on Thursday before going on to beat 30th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova at the French Open and advance to the third round.

The 31-year-old Begu, ranked 63rd in the world, threw her racket down in frustration after falling down a break in the deciding third set and it bounced off her seating area into the courtside seats on Court 13 at Roland Garros.

The racket did not seem to hit anyone but caused a child to cry loudly with play halted as the chair umpire called on the supervisor to intervene.

Begu was, however, let off with a code violation for unsportsmanlike conduct and did not let the incident affect her play as she beat Russian Alexandrova 6-7(3) 6-3 6-4 to book a meeting against French wildcard Leolia Jeanjean.

The Romanian appeared to be in remorse immediately following the incident and after completing the victory she hugged and consoled the child and picked him up to pose for pictures.

Tennis fans on social media questioned the decision to allow Begu to continue playing, pointing at Novak Djokovic's disqualification from the 2020 U.S. Open after the Serb inadvertently hit a line judge with a ball after losing a point.

German Alexander Zverev was also kicked out of the ATP 500 tournament in Acapulco in February after he repeatedly smashed his racket against the umpire's chair following a defeat in doubles.

Source: Reuters

