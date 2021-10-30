Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Romanian drug bust leads to recovery of Italian team's stolen bikes
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Romanian drug bust leads to recovery of Italian team's stolen bikes

Romanian drug bust leads to recovery of Italian team's stolen bikes

FILE PHOTO: Cycling - UCI Track Cycling World Championships - Stab Velodrome, Roubaix, France - October 23, 2021 General view during the women's madison final REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/File Photo

30 Oct 2021 11:54AM (Updated: 30 Oct 2021 11:53AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Romanian police searching for illegal drugs have recovered 21 bicycles belonging to the Italian track cycling team that were stolen during the World Championships in Roubaix, France, last week.

Police from the Romanian Organised Crime Brigade found the bikes in raids on 14 homes in the city of Galati during a crackdown on a suspected drug-trafficking gang.

Police said in a statement https://www.politiaromana.ro/ro/stiri-si-media/stiri/cercetati-pentru-trafic-de-droguri-de-mare-risc-si-furt-calificat-cu-consecinte-deosebit-de-grave on Friday they had detained four suspects who were believed to have stolen 22 bikes - valued at some 600,000 euros (US$693,660) - belonging to the Italian team.

Police did not say why one bike was not recovered.

Media reported that one of the stolen cycles was a gold-coloured Pinarello Bolide track bike that Filippo Ganna rode to victory in the men's team pursuit event at the worlds.

If was not clear if that was the one that was not recovered.

Italian delegation head Roberto Amadio said last week that the theft of the bikes https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/brennauer-wins-individual-pursuit-italians-have-bikes-stolen-track-worlds-2021-10-23 from the team's hotel parking lot in Lille was the work of "well-organised professionals."

(US$1 = 0.8650 euros)

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Robert Birsel)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us