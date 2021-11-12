Logo
Romania's World Cup hopes rocked by stalemate with Iceland
Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group J - Romania v Iceland - The Steaua Stadium, Bucharest, Romania - November 11, 2021 Iceland's Birkir Bjarnason, Daniel Gretarsson and Gudmundur Thorarinsson in action with Romania's Nicolae Stanciu Inquam Photos via REUTERS/Octav Ganea ROMANIA OUT.

12 Nov 2021 06:04AM (Updated: 12 Nov 2021 06:09AM)
BUCHAREST: Romania lost ground in the race for World Cup qualification as they were held to a 0-0 draw at home by Iceland in their Group J clash on Thursday.

The point left Romania third on 14 points, one behind North Macedonia who thrashed Armenia 5-0 away. Germany, who hammered Liechtenstein 9-0, had already qualified for the finals as group winners.

To finish second and make the playoffs, Romania must win away to Liechtenstein in their final group game on Sunday and hope Iceland can get at least a draw in North Macedonia.

Ianis Hagi came closest to breaking the deadlock for Romania, firing a right-foot shot against the post in the 85th minute as Iceland held on for the draw.

Source: Reuters

