Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Roma's Karsdorp wants explanation from Mourinho
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Roma's Karsdorp wants explanation from Mourinho

Roma's Karsdorp wants explanation from Mourinho

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Serie A - AS Roma v Lazio - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - November 6, 2022 AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho reacts REUTERS/Alberto Lingria

11 Nov 2022 07:17AM (Updated: 11 Nov 2022 07:17AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

AS Roma defender Rick Karsdorp's agent Johan Henkes said on Thursday he wants an explanation from manager Jose Mourinho about his comments that one of his players had betrayed his team mates.

Mourinho said on Wednesday that a Roma player had shown a poor attitude during their 1-1 Serie A draw at Sassuolo.

The Portuguese manager declined to name the player, but Italian media reported that it was Dutchman Karsdorp.

"We are surprised at Mourinho's statements, which point to Rick, without Mourinho or AS Roma mentioning Rick's name. We want an explanation from the club about the trainer's words and how he did it," Henkes told Dutch public broadcaster NOS.

"That's not how you treat a player who has been playing for AS Roma for five years."

Netherlands international Karsdorp joined Roma in 2017 from Feyenoord and has played 11 games for them this season.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.