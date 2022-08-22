Logo
Roma's Wijnaldum breaks leg, Mourinho says midfielder out for a "long time"
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Brest - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - January 15, 2022 Paris St Germain's Georginio Wijnaldum in action REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/

22 Aug 2022 08:16PM (Updated: 22 Aug 2022 08:16PM)
AS Roma midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has fractured his leg, the Serie A club has said, leaving question marks over his participation for the Netherlands at the World Cup which kicks off in Qatar in three months.

Wijnaldum, who is on loan from Paris St Germain, broke his leg in training, with media reports saying it was a result of a coming together with Roma teenager Felix Afena-Gyan.

"Following an injury sustained during training... Georginio Wijnaldum subsequently underwent medical tests that confirmed the presence of a fracture to the tibia in his right leg," Roma said in a statement.

"The player will undergo further assessments in the coming days."

Roma did not say how long Wijnaldum would be sidelined.

"In only two weeks, Gini became one of us because of his human qualities (his football qualities we already knew)," Roma manager Jose Mourinho said.

"Sadly, in a very unfortunate accident he had a bad injury that will keep him away from playing for a long time."

Sky Sport Italy reported more assessments over the next two to three days will decide whether they opt for surgery or not.

Mourinho also came to the defence of Afena-Gyan, saying: "Those who initiated the rumours that a top kid like Felix could be responsible for what happened are real scum."

The Netherlands, who did not qualify for the 2018 World Cup, are in Group A along with hosts Qatar, Ecuador and Senegal. They play their opening group game against Senegal on Nov. 21.

Source: Reuters

