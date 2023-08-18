Logo
Sport

Romero 'good to go' against Man Utd, says Tottenham's Postecoglou
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur - Brentford Community Stadium, London, Britain - August 13, 2023 Tottenham Hotspur's Cristian Romero is substituted after scoring their first goal and sustaining an injury as manager Ange Postecoglou looks on Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs/File Photo

18 Aug 2023 10:09PM
LONDON : Argentine defender Cristian Romero is fit for Tottenham Hotspur's home game against Manchester United on Saturday after a clash of heads in the 2-2 draw at Brentford last weekend, manager Ange Postecoglou said.

Romero headed Spurs' first Premier League goal of the campaign after 11 minutes at the Community Stadium but was then taken off for suspected concussion.

"Cristian is good to go. Obviously he has been in the hands of the medical team going through all the protocols. He's ticked all the boxes and felt fine all week," Postecoglou told reporters on Friday.

"Aside from that, no change from last week."

Postecoglou said fans were likely to see more transfer movement before the window closes, with a focus on younger players.

"The reality is we can't just keep acquiring players," said the Australian. "That affects training and it affects the players.

"Our focus right now is to try to trim the squad down and see where that takes us."

Saturday's match will be the manager's home league debut but the Australian said he had yet to feel comfortable about fans chanting his name.

"You love what it means. For the most part it's blind faith. I haven't earned it yet," he said.

"Hopefully when the day comes that we deliver something it will mean even more.

"I'm not dismissive of it and I'm very appreciative of it but it reminds me of the responsibility that I have to repay that faith."

Source: Reuters

