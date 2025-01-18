Many talented young badminton players in Singapore, but keeping them in sport an issue: Ronald Susilo
The level of local talent at the primary school level is "comparable" to that in other countries, said the two-time Olympian.
SINGAPORE: Having competed at the highest level of the sport, former Singapore badminton star Ronald Susilo knows talent when he sees it.
And there is no shortage of it at the primary school level today, said Susilo, who is Raffles Institution's head coach and also runs his own academy.
But the issue is that most leave the sport, added the 45-year-old, who competed at the 2004 and 2008 Olympics, reaching the men's singles quarter-finals in Athens.
"I've seen a lot of talents at the youth level, especially at the primary (level). It's comparable to other countries," he said.
"At the primary (school) level, maybe the studies are not as intensive and they are more willing to commit to training ... But when it comes to (the) secondary (school level), I'll see a lot of (people) drop out (of the system). The standard is stagnant and there is no improvement."
Susilo was speaking to CNA on the sidelines of a "parade of champions" organised by the Singapore Badminton Association (SBA), where five former national champions were recognised for their contributions to the sport.
These individuals were Susilo, Singapore's only men's singles SEA Games gold medalist Wong Shoon Keat, seven-time men's singles national champion Hamid Khan, 2014 Commonwealth Games men's singles silver medalist Derek Wong and 2022 Commonwealth Games mixed doubles gold medalist Jessica Tan.
While things have improved from his playing days, Susilo said that Singapore still lags behind rival nations in certain areas.
"There are more people playing badminton now," he explained. "But if you want to compare it to other countries, at the secondary and (junior college) level, we are still far behind."
As a father himself, Susilo said he understands the concerns that parents have over the "risk" of their children pursuing sport full-time.
"To them, the priority is still academic ... If you cannot succeed (at sport), what happens? What are you going to do in Singapore? There is still this (way of) thinking," said Susilo.
Susilo's children, a boy and a girl, currently represent their secondary and primary school respectively.
"Children must like the sport. If you don't like the sport, there's no point. Badminton is not an easy sport. It's very taxing and everything. You need to really commit to become good players," he said.
When asked if he would allow them to be full-time players in the future, Susilo said that he was "open" to it but would need to discuss it with his wife.
"It's for them to decide (as well). When they grow up, they must have their own thinking about what they want to do," he explained.
These concerns have been recognised by sporting authorities in Singapore along with the SBA.
Several new measures were implemented last year including a new scholarship for undergraduate student-athletes as well as CPF top-ups for those under the Sports Excellence Scholarship (SpexScholarship) programme.
SBA also established a post-athletic career gratuity programme in 2023. The amount to be awarded to an athlete under the programme will be pegged to their highest world ranking and their time representing Singapore, with a maximum payout of S$100,000 (US$73,000).
The association chiefs told CNA previously that they want to complement this with a one-to-one individually tailored career coaching scheme where national players work with an adviser to acquire certain competencies while they are still competing.
Skills can include coding, web design, branding and marketing or financial literacy.
"Maybe we can start seeing the change when they have established all these (things)," added Susilo.
"I STILL WANT TO CONTRIBUTE"
One of Singapore's most well-known badminton players, Susilo was ranked as high as sixth in the world during his playing days.
He is fondly remembered for his exploits at the 2004 Games where he stunned then world number one and eventual two-time Olympic champion Lin Dan in the first round.
His quarter-final finish is the best by a local men's singles badminton player, and was matched by Loh Kean Yew in Paris last year.
Eventually a number of major surgeries – Susilo estimates that he has had seven to date – took a toll on his body, and he called it quits in 2010.
"Actually, my heart still wanted to play a lot. Having to retire is something that I regret," Susilo said.
"But at the same time, I listened to my body. When it's time to let go, you must let go."
But this was not easy. In fact, Susilo had hoped to make a comeback for the 2015 SEA Games on home soil but this did not pan out due to an injury.
His love for the sport still shines through today. Susilo started his academy in 2010 and has been Raffles' coach for close to a decade.
"Badminton is something that I (have enjoyed) since (I was) young. I will never leave this profession," he said. "Whether I'm retired (or not), I still want to contribute somehow."