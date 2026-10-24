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Ronaldinho to return to action with Italian club Ravenna
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Ronaldinho to return to action with Italian club Ravenna

Ronaldinho to return to action with Italian club Ravenna

Soccer Football - Ronaldinho to appear at Ravenna FC team presentation - Stadio Bruno Benelli, Ravenna, Italy - August 20, 2026 Ronaldinho poses as he is presented as a new player for Ravenna FC REUTERS/Ciro De Luca/File Photo

24 Oct 2026 06:35AM
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Oct 23 : Brazil great Ronaldinho will return to competitive football next month when he plays for Italian third-tier side Ravenna against local rivals Forli on November 15, the Serie C club announced on Friday.

The 46-year-old former Barcelona and AC Milan forward, who won the 2002 World Cup with Brazil and the Ballon d'Or in 2005, last played competitively for Brazilian club Fluminense in 2015. He officially retired in 2018.

Ravenna signed Ronaldinho in June and he later acquired a stake in the club, which is owned by his friend Ignazio Cipriani.

Cipriani said the move was intended "to bring the whole city closer to the team".

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Ronaldinho stopped short of confirming he would play when he arrived in Italy in August, although he left open the prospect of scoring the 300th goal of his career.

"I'm here to help," he said at the time.

The derby against Forli will take place at Ravenna's Stadio Bruno Benelli. Ravenna sit second in Serie C Group B with 20 points from 10 games, eight behind leaders Spezia.

Source: Reuters
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