Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Ronaldinho's son signs for Barcelona's youth academy
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Ronaldinho's son signs for Barcelona's youth academy

02 Mar 2023 09:53PM (Updated: 02 Mar 2023 09:53PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Joao Mendes, the son of former Brazil forward Ronaldinho, has signed a contract with Barcelona's youth team, the Spanish club announced on Thursday.

The 18-year-old, who previously terminated his contract with Brazilian Serie B club Cruzeiro, had been training with Barcelona's youth team on a trial basis since January.

According to an ESPN report, Mendes's contract will run until summer 2024.

Ronaldinho, who now works as a club ambassador, spent five years at the Camp Nou as a player from 2003-08.

He played more than 200 matches for Barcelona and scored nearly 100 goals, helping them win the Champions League and two LaLiga titles. He was in the Brazil team who won the 2002 World Cup.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.