Ronaldo apologises after Al-Nassr's game is delayed due to traffic

Cristiano Ronaldo apologised after Al-Nassr's game with Al-Wehda was delayed due to traffic, before the forward scored and won a penalty in a 2-0 victory in the Saudi Pro League on Tuesday.

Ronaldo, who allowed teammate Sadio Mane to take the penalty, led Al-Nassr to the win after the team bus arrived nine minutes after the scheduled kick-off, causing a one-hour delay.

Stefano Pioli's side are now third with 47 points. They trail leaders Al-Ittihad, who have a game in hand, by eight points and second-placed Al-Hilal by four.

"It was a tough game. The first half was difficult because we did a journey three hours in the bus because of traffic and the roads were closed," Ronaldo told SSC sports.

"I want to apologise on behalf of Al-Nassr for starting the game late. This is should not happen again. Sorry," the 40-year-old Portugal international added.

"We started not very good, but in second half we were a little bet better. We fixed our issues and we scored two goals so we are happy."

Ronaldo praised his teammates as they bounced back following a loss to Al-Ettifaq.

"(The comeback) should be like that. This is Al-Nassr we have to react ... We have to continue to win and let's see what's going to happen."

Ronaldo said the team's focus is on both the SPL and AFC Champions League Elite, where they face Esteghlal Tehran in the last 16 on Monday.

"Game-by-game, we have to build again the confidence ... We have to do it again we have to win, win, win and let's see what's going to happen".

Ronaldo leads the SPL's scoring list with 17 goals this season, one ahead of Al-Ittihad's Karim Benzema.