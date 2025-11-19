Logo
Ronaldo attends White House meeting between Trump and Saudi crown prince
Cristiano Ronaldo attends a dinner hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump for Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., November 18, 2025. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman shakes hands with U.S. President Donald Trump as he arrives for a dinner hosted at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., November 18, 2025. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Attendees gather for a dinner hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump for Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., November 18, 2025. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
19 Nov 2025 08:52AM (Updated: 19 Nov 2025 08:59AM)
WASHINGTON :Portugal's soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo on Tuesday attended a White House meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Trump is hosting the Saudi de facto ruler as the latter seeks to rehabilitate his global image after the 2018 killing of U.S.-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi and deepen ties with Washington.

Ronaldo, who has scored over 950 goals for club and country, is contracted to play for the Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr until 2027, which is majority owned by the kingdom's Public Investment Fund. 

Source: Reuters
