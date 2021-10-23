Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Ronaldo backs Man Utd to adapt and overcome slow start
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Ronaldo backs Man Utd to adapt and overcome slow start

Ronaldo backs Man Utd to adapt and overcome slow start

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Group F - Manchester United v Atalanta - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - October 20, 2021 Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their third goal REUTERS/Phil Noble

23 Oct 2021 11:09AM (Updated: 23 Oct 2021 11:08AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Manchester United's players need time to adjust to each other and their playing styles, forward Cristiano Ronaldo said, encouraging his team to overcome their inconsistent start to the Premier League campaign.

United brought in the likes of Ronaldo, forward Jadon Sancho and centre back Raphael Varane in the close season but have made a stuttering start domestically to sit sixth in the table with 14 points from eight games.

"The adaptation will take time, even the system of the game that we play, but I think step by step we have to put it in our mind that everything is possible," Ronaldo told Sky Sports.

"I don't speak only about my individual stuff, I put the collective in first place. To win things as a collective - it's more easy to win individual stuff - I still think it's possible."

Ronaldo has made a strong start to his second spell at the club, scoring six goals in all competitions so far. The 36-year-old called for "sacrifice" from his colleagues to lift the team.

"Everyone should know their role. I know my role in the team, in the club... My role is to score goals, to help the team with my experience and know-how to understand the game," the Portuguese added.

"If everyone is thinking like that, sacrifice for the team, I think we will be a better team. We have fantastic supporters behind us, fantastic stadium, fantastic team, so we have to carry on like that."

United take on bitter rivals Liverpool in the league on Sunday.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us