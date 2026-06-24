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Ronaldo becomes first player to score at six World Cup finals
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Ronaldo becomes first player to score at six World Cup finals

Ronaldo becomes first player to score at six World Cup finals
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group K - Portugal v Uzbekistan - Houston Stadium, Houston, Texas, U.S. - June 23, 2026 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Ronaldo becomes first player to score at six World Cup finals
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group K - Portugal v Uzbekistan - Houston Stadium, Houston, Texas, U.S. - June 23, 2026 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo scores their first goal REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Ronaldo becomes first player to score at six World Cup finals
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group K - Portugal v Uzbekistan - Houston Stadium, Houston, Texas, U.S. - June 23, 2026 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Phil Noble
24 Jun 2026 01:23AM (Updated: 24 Jun 2026 01:36AM)
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HOUSTON, June 23 : Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player to score in six World Cups when he fired Portugal into an early lead against Uzbekistan in their Group K clash in Houston on Tuesday.

Ronaldo, who had not netted in his previous 10 games at major finals, converted from six yards after Joao Cancelo’s cross from the right.

It was his 144th international goal in his 230th appearance, both of which are records in men’s internationals.

Ronaldo made his World Cup debut in 2006 and has netted in every finals since. His goal against Uzbekistan also equalled Eusebio's record of nine goals at the global finals for Portugal. 

Source: Reuters
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